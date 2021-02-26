Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, affirmed that the national human energies are the basis for the renaissance of the state and the title of advancement in various fields. They are the children of Zayed who are able to innovate and innovate without stopping, and they are the sons of the nation and the best person who carries his banner and raises his word in all forums.

This came during his presence and His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the honoring ceremony, which was held yesterday through visual communication to present the outputs of the results of the Mostakbali initiative. 1305 male and female citizens passed the training programs within the “My Future Initiative” that was launched in August of last year in cooperation between Ajman X Center affiliated to the Municipality and Planning Department and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to train job seekers with a view to empowering them for future jobs.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: The Ajman Center x affiliated to the municipality department hosted the initiative that qualified job seekers, especially in light of the current circumstances that the world is witnessing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating that the initiative granted its affiliates accredited certificates from the most prestigious international universities and companies. The leader in all disciplines. He added: The initiative included a number of programs and topics on the innovation management system, and future technology programs in artificial intelligence, data management and analysis science, business administration programs, and health and economic sectors to enable graduates to occupy prestigious positions in international universities and major technology companies.

For his part, His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli praised the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to the youth of the nation, appreciating the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, to support the Emiratisation file that enjoys the interest of our wise leadership in the country. His Excellency also valued the efforts of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in supporting the Mostaqbali initiative, praising the efforts of those in charge of the initiative, which is considered an ideal model for strategic partnership and integration of roles between federal and local efforts, in order to achieve the goals of Emiratisation in accordance with the decisions approved by the Council of Ministers. He said: The remarkable achievement achieved by the initiative confirms the awareness and awareness of the nation’s youth of the importance of training programs and their great role in obtaining the job they are looking for in accordance with the job requirements that have increased in demand as a result of the Corona pandemic. His Excellency congratulated the graduates, praising their eagerness to develop their skills and capabilities by joining the Mostakbal initiative to build their future career. For her part, Sheikha Noora Hamid Al Nuaimi, Director of Ajman X Center, said that artificial intelligence is the title of the current stage, as the shape of jobs has changed and the future needs new jobs, and therefore the initiative opened the doors of opportunities for affiliates to enable them to know the challenges and embark on the path of achievement, noting He pointed out that the initiative included 4000 training programs in various fields in cooperation with the Coursera global platform specialized in digital training with major international technology companies and international universities, in addition to Intel, which provided logistical support and contributed to the launch of a future laboratory. In turn, the participants in the initiative praised the efforts made by the state to sharpen the skills of its children and take their hands towards the path of success and achievement, calling on everyone to join practical initiatives that strengthen their capabilities and refine their creativity in various sectors.