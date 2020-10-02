Dr. Yves Barogui is the only doctor for the more than 130,000 inhabitants of Lalo, in his native Benin. He has diplomas from French and Dutch universities, and is a prolific researcher on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which prey on the poorest. “Yes, it has crossed my mind to practice in Europe like other colleagues, but I was trained to care for the most vulnerable people in my country, so here I am,” he explains from the health facility where he lives and works with him. support of Anesvad.

Barogui combines his work as a family doctor with that of head of the Diagnosis and Research Center of the Buruli ulcer, a mysterious skin disease caused by Mycoacterium ulcerans, from the same family of bacteria that cause leprosy and tuberculosis. Mysterious because, despite years of research and clinical practice, its mode of transmission is still unknown. It is infectious, but it cannot be prevented. It is not well known why it fluctuates in 33 countries where it is endemic, including those in sub-Saharan Africa and Australia. “What we do know is that it can be successfully diagnosed and treated before it causes limb amputations and disability,” she says from her office.

Benin occupies the position 163 out of 189 on human development, and access to adequate health care is out of reach for many. “Those affected usually start by self-medicating; if this fails, they go to the healer, and only ultimately seek medical help, “explains Barogui. Therefore, one of the workhorses of his team is to diagnose cases in time, before the bacteria have caused irreparable damage to the tissues. They train volunteers in the communities themselves to contribute to early detection, and even seek ways to collaborate with healers, figures deeply rooted in the voodoo universe and local culture. “It is essential not to offend the healers,” says the doctor. “What we do is try to collaborate with them, explaining to them how to detect the infection and refer patients to us right away.”

Barogui likes his job and his team. They have to like them: in the morning, he visits admitted patients, supervises the health centers in the area, operates on people with ulcers and performs cures; at night, he examines medical records, takes care of administrative management and wakes up when needed to attend emergencies. Barogui teaches at the university. Publish scientific articles. He serves the most marginalized communities in his country, already poor. “We know when we started, but never when we finished,” he says with a serious but serene pose. “My greatest satisfaction is alleviating the suffering of patients, especially those who are most abandoned: when you see that they improve, you forget all the sacrifices.”

And your biggest frustration? Well, when the results are not what he would like and when one of his patients – of his 130,000 patients! – dies. “Life is sacred …”, he says thoughtfully. “I always wonder if I could have done something or what I could have done differently.” In his 15 years in office, he has helped reduce Buruli ulcer cases in Benin from 1,000 to 300 cases annually. There are fewer cases and they are detected earlier, so the number of amputations has been greatly reduced.

Barogui takes a holistic view of health and well-being, insisting that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be achieved without attacking neglected tropical diseases, or vice versa. “People affected by NTDs cannot work or concentrate in school, much less get out of the vicious cycle of poverty. At the same time, we cannot defeat NTDs without increasing access to health services and sanitation, without gender equality and without combating global warming that affects the transmission of diseases by vectors ”, he explains.

The doctor also mentions the importance of the approach known as “One Health”, which recognizes the close link between the health of animals, the natural environment and people. Of all people. “My vision for the future is not only that of a healthier world, but that of a more just world.”

