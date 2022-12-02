According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, from 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already died in the conflict.

Nearly 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war so far, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky🇧🇷 “We have official numbers from the General Staff, we have official numbers from higher command, and they total between 10,000 and 12,500, 13,000 dead.”, said to channel 24Ukrainian TV station.

The Ukrainian military does not confirm the adviser’s information. The latest official data indicated 9,000 dead and were released in August by the head of the Armed Forces. Podolyak said in June that the daily number was between 100 and 200 servicemen.

The General Staff released this Friday (2.Dec.2022), in its account of the Facebook, that the number of Russians hit is 90,090 soldiers. Now the Deputy Head of Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on his YouTube channel telegram that 16 Ukrainians were wounded and 3 were killed in the last 24 hours.

In November, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that up to 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed or wounded in the conflict. On the Russian side, the number exceeds 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded in the war so far. The countries have been at war since February of this year.

NEGOTIATIONS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this Friday (Dec 2, 2022) that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes in a diplomatic solution and is open to negotiating a possible peace agreement with Ukraine.

“The President of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations to secure our interests. The most preferable way to achieve our interests is by peaceful and diplomatic means.”said.