No fewer than 13,000 jobs at and around Schiphol will be lost due to the government’s so-called shrinkage decision. This is evident from a new SEO study commissioned by various trade unions. “The cabinet consciously opts for job losses.”

The research – commissioned by the trade unions De Unie, VKP, NVLT, VNC and the VNV – shows that more than 13,000 people will lose their jobs. With 133,000 jobs and 18 billion euros in economic added value, Schiphol makes a major contribution to the Dutch and local economy and prosperity. Due to the government’s shrinking decision, approximately 1 in 10 aviation runways at and around Schiphol will be lost. According to the same study, this will reduce the added value of Schiphol and its suppliers by 2 billion euros.

After the planned contraction will be implemented in November 2024, less flying personnel will be needed at the airport: up to 1400 cabin crew and almost 600 pilots. But 1,000 ground employees, 800 aviation technicians and more than 800 employees of air freight companies will also have to look for other work.

Mandatory redundancies inevitable

“We understand the need to address noise pollution. As far as we are concerned, it is not either jobs or local residents. With this reduction decision by the government, that is the case, while it is not necessary. Thousands of people will lose their jobs, not because of a pandemic, mismanagement or a financial crisis, but because of a choice made by this cabinet,” said VNV chairman Camiel Verhagen.

According to his NVLT colleague Robert Swankhuizen, ‘not only will 13,000 people end up on the street, but this decision will make between 1,400 and 5,400 people long-term unemployed’. The unions expect compulsory redundancies to be inevitable. They ask the government to keep an eye on its impact.

‘Cabinet deliberately opts for job losses’

Union chairman Reinier Castelein: "With this policy, the cabinet consciously opts for job losses for thousands of people. Those people who are affected are precisely the people who have been working in the sector all their lives. They have coped with all the crises from 9/11 to Covid. But they are no match for this government policy."

Earlier, to the fury of the trade unions, Minister of Aviation Mark Harbers informed the House of Representatives that the economic effects of contraction would be ‘negligible’. The plans would have looked closely at the preservation of the airport’s destination network. The trade unions are calling on the cabinet to reconsider their reduction measures and to embrace alternative noise reduction measures from the sector.

The consultation for the government’s shrinkage plans ends on Thursday. Last week, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands, which must assess the plans and all alternatives that are put forward, already announced that it would not be able to do so.