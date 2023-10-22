Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs of the Emirates Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has completed the registration of 3,500 volunteers in Abu Dhabi, who participated in the activities of the second week of the Compassion for Gaza campaign, which was held at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi, noting that a total of The parcels that were prepared throughout the day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) amounted to more than 13,000 parcels of food and relief supplies.

Al-Mansouri stressed, in a media statement, that the Compassion for Gaza campaign is continuing indefinitely at the level of the emirates of the country, whether through organizing more volunteer gatherings in the coming days, or through continuing to receive material donations through the Authority’s bank account and telephone messages. As well as in-kind donations in the 26 sites designated by the Authority to receive donations in various parts of the country, stressing that opening the Rafah crossing and starting to deliver aid to the affected brothers would increase the pace of volunteer work among all citizens and residents of the country, to prepare more relief aid packages and baskets.

Al Mansouri expressed his great happiness at what he described as the unparalleled popular demand from all citizens and residents of the Emirates to volunteer to help prepare relief materials for the affected brothers in Gaza, and who follow the Authority around the clock to find out where to organize volunteer gatherings and go to them wherever they are in the country. He also praised the great sympathy and cooperation shown by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority from many humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country, in addition to individuals and private institutions.