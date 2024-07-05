Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

A legendary sword, anchored in a rock in France for 1300 years, has suddenly disappeared. The police in Rocamadour are faced with a mystery.

Causse de Gramat – In the small medieval town of Rocamadour in the southwest of France is an important cultural and historical artifact disappeared without a trace. The legendary sword Durandal, which had been firmly anchored in a rocky cliff for 1300 years, was apparently stolen. The local authorities immediately launched an investigation.

The rock in which the sword was stuck is 30 meters high and secured with iron chains – nevertheless, the artifact has now disappeared, as Economic Times reportedIt is suspected that the sword was stolen, but how the perpetrators were able to climb the cliff and remove the sword remains a mystery. The Rocamadour police have therefore launched a major investigation to clarify the circumstances of the disappearance and find those responsible.

The Durandal sword in the rock of Causse de Gramat © Patrick Clenet

The Legend of Durandal: The Excalibur Sword in France

Durandal is firmly anchored in French folklore and is often referred to as the French equivalent of King Arthur’s Excalibur. According to the legend The sword was originally given to Charlemagne by an angel, who in turn passed it on to the knight Roland. According to the stories, he fought bravely for Charlemagne in the 8th century with this supposedly indestructible and extremely sharp sword.

Therefore, before his death at the Battle of Roncevaux Pass, Roland is said to have tried to disable Durandal so that it could not be used by his enemies. Despite all his efforts, the sword could not be destroyed. According to legend, he therefore threw it into the air, where it traveled hundreds of kilometers and finally landed in the rocky cliff of Rocamadour. Since then, it has been an integral part of local history and a significant landmark.

Because he is very brave, Charlemagne gives him a sword, which Roland calls Durandal from now on. An illustration from 1920 by Edouard Zier (1866-1924). © Grob Collection/Kharbine-Tapabor/imago-images

Legendary artifact: How could Durandal be pulled out of the rock?

The loss of Durandal has deeply affected the residents of Rocamadour. Dominique Lenfant, the mayor of the town, said Adventures in History: “We will miss Durandal. Durandal has been part of Rocamadour for centuries and there is not a tourist guide who does not point it out when he visits us.” He added that the village now feels robbed of part of its identity and that the fates of Rocamadour and Durandal are closely linked.

Local historians and culture enthusiasts are also alarmed. Durandal is not only a symbol of the city, but also an important piece of French literary history. The magical properties of the sword are described in the epic poem “The Song of Roland” from the 11th century, which is considered the oldest surviving major work of French literature.

Until the sword returns to its place in the rock face, Durandal remains an unfathomable mystery and a testament to human Fascination for legends and myths. (ls)