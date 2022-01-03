More than 1,300 people have signed an online petition calling for the release of eight Eindhoven terror suspects. According to the initiators, the suspects are honorable and respected young people. PVV leader Geert Wilders, who would have been threatened by the group, is furious and announces that he will be at the trial himself.
Last September, the police raided eight different Eindhoven addresses with arrest teams. Nine suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 31, were arrested. Eight of them have since been detained. The youngest suspect is allowed to await his trial in freedom, with an ankle bracelet.
Strong suspicions
The statements that have been tapped are incredibly sick and stupid, but not punishable
The suspicions against the inhabitants of Eindhoven – Muslims with a Dutch passport – are strong: preparing and training for terrorist attacks plus participation in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).
The Public Prosecution Service thinks the nine were busy with fitness equipment in an Eindhoven garage to be fit for a terrorist attack. According to the young men themselves, they exercised here because the gyms were closed due to corona.
In tapped conversations of some suspects – usually two or three – it was about the shooting, kidnapping and beheading of Mark Rutte or Geert Wilders. One of those moments would have been during a Netflix evening at the home of one of the suspects. Detectives had installed listening devices and could hear exactly what they were talking about. This is how they got to see how the boys go to the movies 2 guns with Denzel Washington. The protagonist has to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel as an undercover agent. When at some point a Kalashnikov appeared on the screen, the boys would have fantasized about it. In those mutual conversations, threatening language was used about Mark Rutte and Geert Wilders.
bad humor
The lawyers of the suspects immediately said that this should be seen as a boast. Like wrong humor in a corny mood. There was also disbelief in the immediate living environment of the suspects after their arrest. Several local residents could not imagine that their neighbor would become involved in terrorism. As far as we know, the suspects are mainly highly educated young men, for example with a completed education at Eindhoven University of Technology or working at ASML. Several of them are seen as role models for immigrant youth.
Family members have now started a petition on the internet to support them morally. “They are honorable and respected young people. They have been involved and active within the Muslim community for many years,” the petition reads. According to the initiators, the young people were wrongly detained. “These young people are well known and loved in our community. This unjust allegation was not only very unexpected, but also caused considerable suffering within society.’
PVV leader Geert Wilders said on Twitter today that he would find it ‘really terrible’ if the boys were released on Thursday during a first preliminary trial. “They wanted to kill me, shoot me and behead me. I will also be present at the hearing at the court in Rotterdam on Thursday.”
The court in Rotterdam will assess on Thursday whether the suspicions are serious enough to detain the men longer in the terrorism department of the prison in Vught, or whether they will be released pending the trial.
