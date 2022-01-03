The suspicions against the inhabitants of Eindhoven – Muslims with a Dutch passport – are strong: preparing and training for terrorist attacks plus participation in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

The Public Prosecution Service thinks the nine were busy with fitness equipment in an Eindhoven garage to be fit for a terrorist attack. According to the young men themselves, they exercised here because the gyms were closed due to corona.

In tapped conversations of some suspects – usually two or three – it was about the shooting, kidnapping and beheading of Mark Rutte or Geert Wilders. One of those moments would have been during a Netflix evening at the home of one of the suspects. Detectives had installed listening devices and could hear exactly what they were talking about. This is how they got to see how the boys go to the movies 2 guns with Denzel Washington. The protagonist has to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel as an undercover agent. When at some point a Kalashnikov appeared on the screen, the boys would have fantasized about it. In those mutual conversations, threatening language was used about Mark Rutte and Geert Wilders.