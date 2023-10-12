130 missiles were directed towards Jerusalem, Ashdod, Beersheba, Ashkelon, Netivot and Sderot, in response to the continued bombing of civilian homes.

The Al-Quds Brigades bombed the “Hatzrim” air base and the “Ra’im” military base with missile barrages.

And it ran out Hamas Which controls the sector Gaza Last Saturday morning, there was a surprise attack on Israel, which included launching missiles, infiltration operations by land, sea and air, and the capture of people and the killing of others in Israeli gatherings near the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Israel ordered the imposition of a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, including cutting off water and electricity.

The Israeli army indicated that there were hundreds of “missing” persons as a result of the Hamas attack, including approximately 150 detainees held by the movement.