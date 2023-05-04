A Rwandan government spokesman said Thursday that the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains, which killed 130 people in Rwanda this week, also destroyed more than 5,000 homes.

The rains, which began on Tuesday evening, caused floods, torrents and landslides in the western and northern provinces of the country. The death toll reached 129 as of Wednesday.

“So far we have recorded 130 deaths and 77 injuries, of which 36 are currently in hospital. We also have five people missing,” said Rwandan government deputy spokesman Alan Mukurlanda.

He stated that the floods completely destroyed more than 5,100 homes and damaged about 2,500 others. He continued, saying that all those who used to live in those houses now need to be moved to another place.

Prime Minister Edward Ngerente said during a visit to flood-affected areas in the west of the country on Thursday that efforts to find survivors were still underway and that some bodies were still buried in the mud, indicating that the death toll was likely to rise.

Mukurlanda added that landslides and floods destroyed 17 roads, 26 bridges, a hospital, two health units and five health centers. He said that the government had sent relief aid, including food, hygiene items, beds and other supplies.

Rwanda has been experiencing continuous heavy rains since late March.