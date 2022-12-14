A recent traffic statistic, issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center, revealed that 130 people were injured and four others died in 9,390 traffic accidents during 10 months of this year, recording a decrease in serious accidents and the number of deaths, compared to the same period last year.

The statistics, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, stated that the Emirate of Fujairah recorded 9,390 traffic accidents within 10 months, which resulted in four deaths and 130 injuries. The highest percentage of injuries occurred in October, 21, followed by January, which witnessed 17 injuries. And in third place was the month of February, with 15 injuries, while the month of July was the lowest in the number of injuries that resulted from traffic accidents, with seven injuries.

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Fujairah Police General Command stated that most of the accidents that occurred were due to excessive speed of vehicles, distraction from other than the road, failure to adhere to the lane, wrong overtaking of the road, lack of attention while driving, and failure to leave sufficient distance with the vehicle in front.

And she affirmed her keenness to achieve its goals consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to make roads safer, with the aim of reducing the accident rate, and reducing deaths caused by traffic accidents, by intensifying traffic programs, and providing preventive advice and guidance, through various awareness points, in addition to Raising awareness via text messages and social media, giving educational lectures and distributing brochures and booklets.

She added that the safe crossing of the road contributes to reducing run-over accidents, deaths and injuries, which the administration seeks to achieve, for the safety of pedestrians and road users, through intensive awareness campaigns, making efforts to reduce the rates of run-over accidents, by educating road users and pedestrians, with the aim of preserving the safety of pedestrians. of run over accidents, and reduce deaths and injuries.