There is no longer hope of finding alive the 130 immigrants who were trying to reach Europe after setting sail from the Libyan coast in an inflatable boat that was wrecked yesterday in the Sicilian Channel. So far 13 bodies have been found. 3 merchant ships and the ship ‘Ocean Viking’, chartered by the NGO Sos Méditerranée, whose spokesperson, Francesco Creazzo, acknowledged this Friday that it is already “impossible” to find survivors participated in the search tasks.

This humanitarian organization regretted that neither the Italian and Maltese authorities nor the Libyan ones coordinated the search for survivors, which had to be informally organized by the captains of the ‘Ocean Viking’ and the three freighters involved. The operations began last Wednesday, when the NGO Alarm Phone received three notices of boats loaded with immigrants who were in difficulty.

«They were about 10 hours away from our ship. Initially we headed towards an alleged wooden boat with about 40 people on board, but we did not find it. When we were looking for it, an emergency warning came from the inflatable boat because it was sinking. We sailed at full speed at night in difficult sea conditions, with waves of up to 3 meters, but in the morning we only found the remains of the ship and some bodies, “Creazzo told this newspaper. The sinking occurred northeast of Tripoli.

The Sos Méditerranée spokesman recalled that the Sicilian Channel migration route is “the most dangerous in the world”, since more than 20,000 people have died there in the last decade due to the “inaction” of European states. “They have given up on their obligation to save lives. It is something that should not be done by NGOs, but by the countries themselves, with an effective search and rescue system ”.