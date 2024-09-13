The Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that 130 children have regained their hearing ability since the launch of the “Help Me Hear” initiative about six years ago, at a total cost of about 19 million and 500 thousand dirhams.

Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, said in press statements that the initiative launched by the ministry to treat non-citizen children with limited income who suffer from hearing loss for free has benefited children of different nationalities residing in the country. He added that one cochlear implant costs an average of 150,000 dirhams, in addition to a rehabilitation program accompanying the operations.

He stressed that the initiative is the first of its kind in the region, and was launched as an embodiment of the UAE’s humanitarian vision and a reflection of its global approach to giving and charity, with the aim of making hearing-impaired children of all nationalities happy, helping them cover the costs of free hearing operations and implants, and reintegrating them into society.

He stated that the “Help Me to Hear” initiative is one of the qualitative humanitarian initiatives launched by the Ministry, in cooperation with its strategic partners, to help residents of the country with limited income, whose families cannot afford the costs of treating hearing loss.

He pointed out that the initiative is ongoing, and that he is ready to help more children with hearing loss, within the framework of the UAE’s vision and approach, based on noble humanitarian values, and providing a helping hand to those in need of all nationalities, adding that the initiative has changed the course of their lives, and enabled them to hear, communicate and develop like their peers, and integrate effectively into society.

He pointed out that all operations are performed in the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, in cooperation with a group of surgeons and specialist doctors from within the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and with one of the international companies that produces hearing implants, the Red Crescent, and many charitable societies in the country, in accordance with the Ministry’s strategy to achieve sustainable health for the UAE community, according to the highest international standards.

He stated that the “Help Me Hear” initiative is dedicated to children residing in the country with limited income who are deaf or hard of hearing, aged between six months and four years, where cochlear implant surgery is performed for them free of charge. About 4% of the UAE population suffers from hearing impairment or loss, especially children, which negatively affects their level of communication, social integration, and academic achievement in the case of study. Al Rand stated that cochlear implant operations also include a rehabilitation phase for children. He said: “The initiative has succeeded in enhancing children’s communication abilities and has been able to reintegrate them into society, which contributes to achieving sustainable development for the UAE community.”

Al Rand stressed the Ministry’s efforts to achieve the highest levels of health care in accordance with the national agenda of the UAE Vision.

• 150 thousand dirhams is the cost of one cochlea.

• 4% of the UAE population suffers from hearing impairment or loss.