Dutch webcam blackmailer Aydin C. was sentenced Friday by a court in New Westminster, Canada, to thirteen years in prison in the case of Amanda Todd, the Canadian teenage girl who took her own life in 2012 after she was extorted online by him for a long time with nude photos. . Todd gained international fame as a victim of ‘sextortion’ after expressing her despair in a YouTube video.

According to the judge, C. “victimized her in a cruel and ruthless way” and a “significant prison sentence” is required because of “the seriousness we now attribute to crimes of exploitation of children via the internet and the deep illegality and harmfulness of sexual violence against children.” She pointed to C.’s “harsh” behavior and his lack of remorse as indications of a high risk of recurrence of his behavior.

C., 44, was unanimously found guilty by a jury in August of five charges after a trial in western Canada that lasted about two months: racketeering, importing and distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, communication with the aim of a child. to lure, and intimidation. He was not on trial for the death of Amanda Todd.

Canadian prosecutors had demanded 12 years in prison. C.’s behavior, who blackmailed Amanda Todd online between November 2009 and February 2012, was “calculating, harsh and devastating,” they argued in court in New Westminster, a suburb of Vancouver. C. threatened to send nude photos of Amanda to her friends and relatives if she didn’t perform sexual acts in front of the webcam – and made good on that threat.

The hearing to determine the sentence lasted four days. Amanda’s parents gave ‘victim impact statements’; her father Norm Todd, in an emotional statement, described C. as a “creeping, evil presence that lurked and revolved around her in the shadows.”

Sexual acts for webcam

C., who was arrested in January 2014 in a bungalow park in Oisterwijk in North Brabant after a secret police operation, was sentenced in 2017 in the Netherlands to more than ten years in prison for, among other things, digital stalking and extortion of more than thirty young girls. and four men from different countries. He also threatened to distribute nude photos with them if they did not perform sexual acts in front of the webcam. That judgment was upheld on appeal in 2018.

In 2020, C. was extradited to Canada for charges of extortion from Todd, his most famous victim. Her case was withdrawn from the Dutch trial at Canada’s request. C. has to serve his Canadian sentence from the judge following his sentence in the Netherlands, which ends in August 2024. His lawyers had argued that the sentences should overlap, because both cases involved the same behavior. The judge did not agree, because it involved several victims.

Court drawing of Aydin C. in the courtroom in New Westminster, Canada. Photo Jane Wolsak / The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

Todd, then 15, committed suicide in October 2012, more than a month after expressing her despair in a video on youtube. After her death, Todd gained international fame for that video, a cry for help that was viewed millions of times. She silently told her story with notes describing her experiences. “He knew my address, school, and the names of friends and relatives,” she wrote on one of the leaflets about the man who made her life hell. The jury found proven that that man was C.

Judge Martha Devlin said in her ruling that “although Amanda couldn’t be here in court, I heard her voice.” According to her, the video shows “the helplessness, mental torment, social isolation that Amanda experienced as a result of the crimes” of C.

C., who stood up on the judge’s orders when she reached her verdict, said he was innocent at the start of his Canadian trial. However, he did not testify at the trial or hearing to determine the sentence. According to agreements between Canada and the Netherlands regarding his extradition, he would be returned to the Netherlands within a month and a half after the completion of his trial in Canada. The intention is that he will also serve his additional sentence in the Netherlands.