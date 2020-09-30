He was looking for traces of the Great Terror. A Russian court has now sentenced Yuri Dmitriev to camp detention for sexual abuse

In a few weeks he would have left the prison camp, could have moved back into his prefabricated building near Petrozavodsk in Karelia, to his daughter Katja, the two grandchildren, the cat. Yuri Dmitrijew, the stubborn and intrepid human rights activist from northern Russia, would have served his three and a half years in November, which he had received as a sentence for the sexual abuse of his adopted daughter.

It was a mild verdict, given the seriousness of the crime that the 64-year-old had been charged with. But now Dmitriev remains in the penal colony. Following an appeal, the Karelia Supreme Court increased the sentence to 13 years on Tuesday evening. This is a precedent even for Russia’s often compliant judiciary.

Dmitrijew is described as scratchy even by friends. They call him “Chottabytsch” because his appearance – shaggy hair, lean face, little beard – reminds of a genie from a Soviet fairy tale. For 30 years, stubbornness and meticulousness made the former child at home, who wanted to become a doctor’s assistant, tried his hand as a locksmith, unskilled laborer, tourist guide and later worked as a security guard, search like a man possessed for mass graves of Stalinist crimes in the country.

He rummaged through bones and files, in the woods in summer, in archives in winter. He gave back their names to those who were executed and to the bereaved memorials that bring back the Great Terror in their memory. Dmitriev broke a taboo. To this day, official Russia refuses to come to terms with Stalinist crimes.

He has always denied the act

The human rights organization Memorial, headed by Dmitryev in Karelia, calls him a political prisoner. His supporters see the harsh judgment as a reaction to his struggle. He himself had always denied the allegations against himself. The approximately 200 nude pictures that he took of his adopted daughter Natascha are said to have only been used to document her state of health, as she came to him from the home, emaciated and disturbed.

Nine of these pictures were confiscated by officials after an anonymous tip-off. In a first trial in 2016, Dmitriev was acquitted because the burden of proof was too low. He was barely released when he was arrested again. He had touched the daughter immorally.

Dmitriev defended himself: he touched her underpants to check whether she got wet. During the questioning by the authorities, the now 15-year-old is said to have been put under great pressure, linguists from the Academy of Sciences said. However, concerns rarely play a role in Russian courts. 99 percent of all defendants in the country are convicted.

“I knew that one day I would be sent to prison on a ‘business trip’, I just didn’t know what the reason for the trip would be on the form,” Dmitryev once said. It is a “journey” that silences him.