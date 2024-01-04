Willis Gibson, from the USA, achieved it in 38 minutes; The game's CEO congratulated the boy

American teenager Willis Gibson, aged 13, is officially the first person to complete the 157 levels of the classic version of the video game Tetris. The record was reached on December 21st and announced on social media on Thursday (January 3, 2024).

Watch (1min17s):

“I'm going to faint. I can't feel my fingerss”, celebrated the teenager after accomplishing the feat. The teenager had reached the threshold score of 999,999 points when the game froze. The match lasted 38 minutes.

The young man's achievement debunks the theory that it would be impossible to reach the final stage of the game, designed to be played infinitely. Gibson, who uses the internet nickname “blue scuti”arrived at “kill screen”, a stage in the match in which the game code stops working.

The victory was recognized by Tetris. “Congratulations to 'blue scuti' for achieving this extraordinary achievement, a feat that defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game.”said Tetris CEO Maya Rogers in an international press release.