Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 16:52

A 13-year-old girl was killed by her ex-boyfriend with a rear-naked choke, on the night of Friday, the 9th, in the resort of Xangri-lá, on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul. The suspect, a 15-year-old teenager years, he was caught in the act by the Military Brigade (BM) and taken to the Civil Police.

The crime occurred around 9:40 pm, on Rua João Prudêncio da Costa, in the Sambaqui neighborhood. After seeing the girl unconscious, the ex-boyfriend called BM and help from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU).

Upon arriving at the scene, the emergency team found that the girl was already dead. The teenager, in a statement to the police, stated that he defended himself after the girl tried to attack him with a knife. The rear naked choke is a chokehold used in martial arts, performed from the back.

The Civil Police filed a representation asking for the minor to be admitted to the Socio-Educational Assistance Foundation (Fase). The case was also referred to the Public Ministry.