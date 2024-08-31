Ciudad Juárez— The State Attorney General’s Office issued an inquiry to request help from the public in locating Tiffany Anahí Salcido Castro, a 13-year-old teenager who has been missing since August 29.

Tiffany Anahí is from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and according to the summary of events released by the social representation, she was last seen in the Parajes de San Isidro neighborhood.

He has a mole on his nose, is 1.50 meters tall and weighs 45 kilograms; he is thin and has a dark complexion.

The teenager has long, straight, dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, an oval face, a large nose with a wide base, and a medium-sized mouth with thin lips.

If you have information to find her, the Prosecutor’s Office makes available the emergency telephone number 911 or 089 for anonymous reporting, as well as 656 629 3300 at extensions 56455, 56319, 50832 and 56801.