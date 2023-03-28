By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and injured three more teachers and a student at a public school in the city of São Paulo on Monday before being detained by police, the official said. State Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite.

“At the first moment, she (the teacher) would be rescued by the (helicopter) Águia, from the Military Police, but there is a protocol that when the person is in CPA, cardiorespiratory arrest, this help cannot be carried out via aircraft, so she was rescued by land and unfortunately evolved to death”, said Derrite to journalists in front of the school located in Vila Sônia, a neighborhood in the west zone of São Paulo.

According to the secretary, a third teacher who was also seriously hit by the teenager is in stable condition, while two others were hit superficially. In addition, one student is also stabilized and a second in shock.

Derrite said that the adolescent aggressor was immobilized by a Physical Education teacher who works at the state school, which prevented the young man from hitting other people.

“It was a heroic act,” Derrite said. “She was the one who immobilized the aggressor, she was the one who had the bladed weapon, a knife, removed from him. Had it not been for this teacher’s heroic action, this tragedy would certainly have been much greater”, said the secretary, adding that the Physical Education teacher is giving a statement to the police.

According to the Secretary of Education of São Paulo, Renato Feder, the other teachers affected are out of risk and the student’s injuries were less serious. He said that official three-day mourning will be declared in honor of the teacher who died, who was 71 years old.

The secretary also said that the teenager, who was in the 8th grade at the school, had returned to study at the unit on March 15 after being transferred to another school previously where he had had problems.

“He had violence problems at the other school,” said Feder at a press conference, who also reported that the student had a fight with a classmate on Friday and that the school principal had a scheduled conversation with the student this morning. second.

Before the press conference, Feder said the principal had told him there was nothing unusual about the student.

Derrite also said, at the press conference held this afternoon, that the aggressor informally reported to the police officers who first arrived at the school that he looked for a firearm, but when he was unable to do so, he decided to use a knife in the attack.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who is traveling abroad, regretted the attack in a publication on his Twitter account made before the information about the teacher’s death.

“I have no words to express my sadness at the news of the attack on students and teachers at the Thomazia Montoro State School, in Vila Sônia. The 13-year-old teenager has already been apprehended and our efforts are focused on helping the injured and welcoming the family members, ”he wrote.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro)