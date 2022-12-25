Krystal Preston’s 13-year-old son knew how sad his mom was, so one day he decided to give her a special surprise

Today we tell you the story of a single mom named Krystal Preston. Raising children alone is often not an easy task. Work, home, food and everything you need to live.

Krystal Preston is mother of three children and in the last period, also due to the decrease in work, she found herself experiencing stressful days and, often, she happened to have emotional breakdowns. He certainly doesn’t imagine that one of his children understood what she was going through and decided to do it something special for her.

William he is 13 years old and, even if his mother had never understood him, he had often hear her cry. And to see her suffer was unbearable for him. So one day he decided to do something special for her.

Certainly at 13 he couldn’t find a job to provide financial support, so while watching videos on YouTube, he found the perfect solution.

I saw a video on YouTube where some children bought a car for their mother and then gave her a wonderful surprise. I wanted to do the same for her.

From that day on, William began asking his neighbors if he could make them gods jobs for money. After you start putting something away, she has sold his Xbox.

Sure that was a big give up for me, but my mother’s smile mattered more.

Near his house, there was a Chevrolet Metro from 1999 for sale and the price was really affordable. Once the sum was reached, the 13-year-old presented himself in front of the owner, but the man certainly could not sell his vehicle to a child.

William was desperate so he tried to explain why and it was just when he heard his moving storythat the seller decided to fulfill his wish.

He immediately ran to his mother: “Mom I got you a car.” Krystal Preston burst out laughing, she was sure he was making fun of her. And instead, it was all true…