Terrible tragedy ad Asti, in an accommodation where a teenager was sleeping alone. A 13 year old dies of suffocation on the sofa bed where he was resting, after it suddenly closed due to a faulty spring that caused it to close while he was on top. Unfortunately the young boy died of suffocation and no one could do anything for him, because he was there alone.

The young boy died in Asti he was in his home. The adolescent, of origin Senegalese, he was resting on the afternoon of Sunday 3 October 2021. Suddenly something broke in the sofa bed where he was presumably sleeping.

The sofa literally crushed him and he couldn’t do anything to free himself from that grip that was deadly. The sofa bed closed completely over his body, which was found a little later now lifeless by his cousin. He had gone to bring him his shopping.

According to the reconstructions that the agents have made, the boy, very thin in physique, was resting on the sofa, when suddenly the sofa closed completely over him. He couldn’t do anything to free himself from that grip.

The boy was at the time alone in the house. He lived in that Asti apartment with the parents, who, however, were not with him at the time of the terrible domestic accident that caused his tragic and untimely death.

13 year old dies of suffocation on the sofa bed: the rescuers could not do anything for him

The 118 rescuers immediately accepted the call for help from their cousin in disbelief for the incident. On the spot also the firefighters who extracted the now lifeless body of the young boy.

At the place of the domestic accident also the Carabinieri, who carried out all the relevant findings and then returned the body to the family.

