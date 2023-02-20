Oristano, the crime of Chiara Carta committed by her mother and the discoveries of the Ris after the check in the house

All investigations are underway for the sad story that took place on Saturday 18 February, in the municipality of Oristano. Unfortunately, the worst was a 13-year-old, called Clear Charter. He lost his life at the hands of his mother, who is now in the hospital.

the woman, Monica Vinci, is now under guard and her conditions appear to be serious, but her life would not be in danger. The agents keep a close watch on her and she is charged with the crime of voluntary crime.

This episode still has a lot of points dark, which can only be clarified by the girl’s mother. She was separate by her husband for several years, but the man notified by the neighbors, arrived immediately on the spot.

Those people have seen the dying woman on the asphalt and asked for the intervention of the father. It was man himself who found the lifeless daughter in the bathroom at home.

The mother hit her with several slashing and from what emerged from the findings of the Ris, the girl would have tried to run away to his mother’s fury. Chiara, in the end, lost her life in the bathroom.

Monica Vinci some time ago had suffered from psychic problems and had undergone the necessary treatment. However, from the accounts of people close to the family, the relationship between mother and daughter was not good, there were often gods among them quarrels.

The death of Chiara Carta at the hands of her mother

For this reason, it is assumed that yet another discussion between the two, resulted in the crime. The woman subsequently also tried to take his own life, throwing himself from the balcony, without however succeeding in his intent. The mayor of Oristano, on what happened and in a post on social media, wrote:

I feel I speak on behalf of the entire Oristano community, expressing my condolences and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young victim. We are all very affected and feel sadness and pain.