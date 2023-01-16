A 13-year-old girl suffered an attempted abuse when she was in a corner drinking with some friends. By being left alone for a moment, uA subject approached her, dropped his pants, and groped her. Her reaction was instant. He took a knife and told her: “If you touch me, I will stab you.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the neighborhood San Martin, from Bahia Blanca, Argentinaaccording to the site ‘La Brújula 24’.

Police have not yet been able to identify the assailant. However, he asked for collaboration to be able to apprehend him. According to images from a security camera and police sources, the man would be a motorcyclist with a red helmet and would be mobilized on a gray 110 motorcycle.

Verónica, the girl’s mother, gave an interview the following day, in which she recounted the events on the “Bahía Hoy” program.

The woman explained that her daughter was having a drink with her friends in the corner of 25 de Mayo and Teniente Farías, Argentina. They noticed that there was a man “stopped with a motorcycle”, but “they didn’t give it too much importance”.

(Also read: Brazil: Colombian anesthetist who sexually abused his patients is captured).

However, he stated that at one point the two friends his daughter was with left the place for a moment to go “buy something.” “Automatically, this guy took advantage, walked over and dropped his pants. He groped her and told her to stay calm, that she wasn’t going to do anything to him. My daughter’s reaction was instant. She took a knife and told him ‘if you touch me, I’ll stab you,’” she recounted.

The girl’s mother said that, according to the cameras she was able to see, the attacker “is of a robust build” and at the time of the attack he was wearing “work clothes.”

“He is a person who, according to the images from the cameras that I was able to observe, he is between 40 and 50 years old, he was lurking for 20 minutes and I could even see where he fled. He always acted with his helmet on, he walked and waited for the moment that one of the girls was left alone, “he added.

While the Police intensified the actions to find the subject, Verónica assured that it is not the only case. At the time of making the complaint, he pointed out that he met another mother to whom a similar situation had happened with her daughter, but at nine in the morning on Wednesday. The only thing that she differed from was the color of the bike, but the area, even, was the same.

After the fact, the Police released the image of one of the security cameras in which the attacker can be seen. staff of the First Bahía Blanca Police Station, Argentinaasked for collaboration to identify him.

(Read: Police take Greta Thunberg away during protests against a coal mine).

The girl’s mother highlighted the response her daughter had. “I never thought that she would react like this, she was very brave. If he grabs a defenseless girl we could be talking about something else. It was at four in the afternoon, in a sector where there is a construction site, so I am going to go talk to a bricklayer who apparently saw everything, ”she recounted.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that, after the fact, his daughter “is coping with the situation as best she can” and anticipated that she will take her to a psychological consultation to carry out the most appropriate treatment. “My daughter can’t get that image out of her head,” she said.

THE NATION / GDA (ARGENTINA)