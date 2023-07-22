A little girl 13 years old was rescued in southern California dAfter sending a signal aid that led to the arrest of a man originally from Texas. The minor managed to alert passersby by making a sign with the inscription “Help Me” (“help me” in Spanish)which set off a chain of events that led to his salvation.

According to the account provided by the Texas police, the girl was in a vehicle while the suspect entered a laundromat. It was then that, bravely, the girl showed the sign with the message desperate asking for help. A witness who was passing by the place did not hesitate to call the emergency number, alerting the authorities.

Agents of police of Long Beach rushed to the scene, finding the girl visibly distraught. After verifying the vehicle information and the identity of the man, they discovered that he had charges for heist in Texas and was considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Steven Robert Sablan, was taken into custody on the spot. During the arrest, a BB gun, switchblade knife and handcuffs were found in his possession. According to the authorities, Sablan is facing charges kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Police documents reveal that the incident occurred when the suspect pointed a gun at the girl as she was walking down a street in San Antonio, Texas, in early July. He then put her in her car and drove her to California, where her rescue finally took place.