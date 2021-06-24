OfVincent Bussow shut down

13-year-old Marie Nobile from Aschaffenburg is missing. The police are desperately looking for the girl. One track leads to Frankfurt.

Aschaffenburg / Frankfurt – 13-year-old Marie Nobile from Aschaffenburg has been missing since Tuesday (June 23rd, 2021). The girl left her home around 11:30 p.m. and has since disappeared. The investigation is ongoing, but because the search has not yet been successful, the police are now asking the public for help. According to current knowledge, it is possible that the 13-year-old is with a 16-year-old friend in Frankfurt am Main. However, details are not known.

The police in Aschaffenburg are now asking for the help of the population in the search. Marie Nobile is described as follows:

about 1.60 meters tall

slim physique

dark brown, shoulder-length hair

dressed in high-waist jeans with wide legs and a red top, white Nike trainers (Air Max 270), and a black Nike jacket.

The missing person, who could currently be in Frankfurt, was carrying a larger black handbag and a change of clothes (black sweatpants and gray leggings). The police can take information from the Aschaffenburg police on 06021/8570. (vbu)

