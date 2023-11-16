13-year-old found unconscious at home and dead in hospital: what emerged from the investigations and the medical examiner’s check

In these hours all the relevant investigations into the heartbreaking story of the 13 years old, who unfortunately lost his life on Tuesday 14 November. His father had found him lifeless at home a few days earlier and he eventually died in hospital.

Since his arrival, the doctors have tried to do everything possible, but they soon realized what the situation really was desperate. The officers are carrying out all the necessary investigations.

The events occurred on the day of Friday 10 November. Precisely in the family house, which is located between the municipalities of Cassano Spinola and Serravallein Novi Lugure, in the province of Alessandria.

The little one probably remained Alone for a few minutes. It is not yet clear what had happened to the parents and perhaps they have lost sight of for a few moments.

When suddenly, upon returning home, the father discovered that his son was on the ground, senseless. Hence the desperate call to the health workers, who arranged for him to be promptly transferred to hospital.

Since his arrival, doctors have tried to do everything they could to help him. However, on Tuesday 14 November, due to the severity of his condition, his heart stopped beating. They had no choice but to note his death.

13 year old died in hospital: investigations

The officers, seeing how the events unfolded, therefore decided to continue all the investigations of the case. They have checked the family home and they did all the analyses of the case.

The hypothesis it is precisely that the boy lost his life either due to an extreme gesture, but also perhaps due to a social challenge. However, near him the father did not find devices that could make you think of a video.

The medical examiner who carried out an initial inspection on the body discovered that unfortunately he died cerebral hypoxia. In the house they found neither tickets nor letters letters. Now only further investigations into the case will provide concrete answers.