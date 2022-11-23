Monopoli, the new discoveries of the investigators on the suicide of the 13 year old: she had been isolated from the group

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations of the case for the sad story of the 13 years old, who on Sunday 20 November, took his own life in his home in Monopoli. The prosecutor decided not to order the autopsy, but chose to carry out further investigations on the telephone.

The whole community at the moment is upset from this sudden and heartbreaking loss. Unfortunately no one would have ever expected to experience something like this, for such a young and full of life girl.

From the first information that has emerged in the last few hours, they have emerged on the girl’s phone new details about what happened. Like for example the fact that it was completely isolated from her peers.

They have it excluded from the group and from group outings. That afternoon, since she was alone in the house, she had tried to ask her companions to to reach it or to exit for a walk.

However, having been kicked out of the Whatsapp group her message is never arrived. So probably in a moment of great sadness and despair, he decided to do it finishedusing a fence that was inside the house.

The investigation into the 13-year-old who took her own life

The first to find the body, was right there mother. The latter returned to the house after spending several hours away from her, she found her daughter locked in the bathroom, now lifeless.

Unfortunately, the doctors who intervened for her were unable to do anything, except to note her heartbreaking death.

The pm Silvia Curione as a result, he decided to launch an investigation into the matter. However, given the dynamics of the facts, which seem to be quite clear, he has decided to do not order the autopsy on the body.

However, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has chosen to launch an investigation into the crime of instigation to take one’s own life. Now only the investigations will shed light on this sad episode, which unfortunately led to the death of a girl who was only 13 years old. There will be more updates.