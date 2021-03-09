A teenager from the American state of New Mexico caught a 25-kg blue catfish. This is reported in an official group of the New Mexico Department of Hunting and Fisheries in Facebook…

Representatives of the department noted that 13-year-old fisherman Alonso Ordaz caught fish on February 22 in Lake Elephant Butte. His father clarified that the fish was weighed in a boat and a commemorative photo was taken, after which they were released into the reservoir.

If Ordas had taken measurements on land and documented the catch, he could have broken the state’s current record. At the moment, the largest blue catfish caught in New Mexico is considered to be an individual weighing 24.6 kilograms.

Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are found in North America. These fish grow up to 165 centimeters in length and weigh up to 68 kilograms.

Earlier it was reported that a record blue catfish was caught in Lake Alatuna in the US state of Georgia. Aaron Churchwell from Rum, Georgia, pulled a fish weighing 23.6 kilograms.