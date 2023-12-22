The heartbreaking story happened in a school in San Costantino Calabro on December 21st. A 13 years old he lost his life, in front of the eyes of his classmates, after physical education class.

At the end of the lesson, the 13 year old boy was suddenly collapsed to the ground, before the eyes of his classmates. It was the latter who called the teacher, who in turn called raised the alarm to the rescuers of 118.

Unfortunately, once they reached the school facility, the health workers were unable to do anything to help the student. Every attempt to resuscitate him was futile and they were forced to declare death.

Law enforcement officers also intervened on site and immediately tried to reconstruct the dynamics of the events. The news was sent to the Vibo Valentia Prosecutor's Office, which opened an investigation file. With high probability, theautopsy on the lifeless body of the 13 year old. The results of the test will be crucial in establishing the exact cause of death.

The classmates, as well as the teachers and the rest of the school workers, are shocked. The 13-year-old was fine, after physical education class he suddenly collapsed to the ground, in front of his classmates. A scene that still exists imprinted in their minds.

Citizen mourning for the sudden death of the 13 year old

The First Citizen has issued an ordinance for the closure of all schools, of every order and degree, as a sign of mourning. They were all planned activities were also suspended for these festive days, as a sign of respect for the minor's family.