Salerno, 13-year-old dives into a farmhouse pool and drowns

Tragedy in the province of Salerno where a thirteen-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of a farmhouse located in the Pantagone district.

It is not yet clear whether the boy was taken ill or whether it was a tragic accident. The Carabinieri of the Sala Consilina Company are investigating the matter on behalf of the Lagonegro Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Carabinieri have requested from our technical office all the documents relating to the structure where the tragedy occurred, in particular the swimming pool. From the first analyses it seems that everything is in order” he declared to theHandle the mayor of Padula, Michela Cimino, who rushed to the scene of the tragedy.

We are saddened and shocked – added the mayor – by what happened this morning. A young man died while he was living a very carefree day. The causes are not yet known. We are close to the family in this moment of atrocious suffering”.

Giuseppe Rinaldi, mayor of Montesano sulla Marcella, the municipality where the boy lived, also expressed his condolences, always at theHandle: “We are deeply saddened. Vincenzo was a good boy, cheerful, kind, joyful, affectionate, he was there with his friends, as always. His is a well-known family, respectable and dedicated to work. On the day of the funeral, I will proclaim a day of mourning”.