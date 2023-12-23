The school principal speaks: what happened to Domenico Mazzeo, the 13-year-old who lost his life after physical education class

A 13 years old he lost his life after physical education class, in front of the eyes of his classmates. Domenico Mazzeo suddenly collapsed, his friends ran to call the teacher, who in turn called the ambulance. Unfortunately no one could do anything.

The 118 health workers, having reached the school facility, tried to resuscitate him, without success. They were forced to declare the death of the 13 year old.

The head teacher expressed her pain and tried to explain what happened in her school. They are all shocked at the loss of Domenico Mazzeo:

It was the last half hour of school. The teacher accompanied the boys to the courtyard. Divided into three groups they threw the ball to each other. Domenico had already shot and was observing his classmates when suddenly he collapsed to the ground. At first the classmates thought it was a joke, but then everyone understood the gravity of the situation.

Every attempt to resuscitate the 13-year-old was futile

At that moment everyone realized that the 13 year old he was no longer breathing. The physical education teacher and a janitor tried to resuscitate him with cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, without success. In the meantime, the 118 health workers have reached the school. but their attempts were also in vain. The boy's heart never started beating again.

It was heartbreaking. I know all my students. We are a small but very close-knit community. And today we all feel deep, immense pain. A devastating pain.

The police are investigating the matter. L'autopsy will be essential to establish the exact cause of the student's death. The Mayor, as a sign of mourning and respect, closed all schools of all levels and canceled all events for the Christmas holidays, including New Year's Eve in the square. The Mayor's words: