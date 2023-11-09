Sonsirie Betti is the name of the woman who was driving the rental car in which a 13-year-old girl lost her life on the Laurentina. It wasn’t her mother driving her, but her friend, who tested positive for alcohol

Is called Sonsirie Betti L’friend of the mother of the 13 year old girl who died on the Laurentina, in Rome. It was she who was driving the vehicle and not the teenager’s mother, as emerged from the investigations and as confessed by the person concerned. All three had been out to dinner in a restaurant in Ostia. They were returning home when the woman lost control of the rented car at a roundabout.

The woman had already suffered a serious loss two years ago. She was the partner of Simone Capitanithe 32-year-old boy who also died in an accident that occurred on the night of July 23, 2021 on the Meduse seafront, in Torvajanica.

The car driven by the woman’s partner had skidded on a double bend near Marina di Ardea. That accident took place at night: the car overturned and there was nothing that could be done for the 32-year-old man.

Neither woman initially said who was driving. But the 33-year-old’s fingerprints and traces of her blood were found on the steering wheel.