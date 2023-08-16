Wyatt Kauffman, a 13-year-old boy, was visiting the Grand Canyon when he slipped and fell into the abyss of one of the most popular natural attractions in the state of Arizona, in the United States.

The minor was trying to run so that other tourists could take a picture, he did not correctly calculate the width of the cliff and fell approximately 30 meters.

The search and rescue team Grand Canyon National Park detailed the rescue on its website. Seeing the angle of the fall, they realized that it was not possible to use a helicopter to get to the exact place where the child fell.

With ropes and harnesses, about 40 workers came up with a plan which allowed, after two hours, they could rescue Wyatt and urgently transfer him to a medical center.

Although he suffered serious consequences such as concussion, one collapsed lung, ruptured spleen, nine fractured vertebraea broken hand and a dislocated finger, his family is grateful that Kauffman is still alive.

“I was on the edge and I was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture. I crouched down and clung to a rock. I lost my strength and started to fall backwards.”Kauffman told local news outlet KPNX.

The park receives 300 calls a year for accidents. Photo: National Park Service

The minor’s father, Brian Kauffman, found out about the accident through a call. “It was one of the most painful calls. youWe are lucky to be able to bring our son home in the front seat of the car, instead of in a box.”he said to the same medium.

The trauma of the fall caused Wyatt to remember nothing, according to what he said, he only remembers waking up in an ambulance, then being transferred to a helicopter and finally to a plane. The minor has already been discharged from the medical center.

A recurring accident

According to the Grand Canyon National Park, per year receive around 300 calls reporting similar accidents. The entity reminds tourists that the path known as Bright Angel Point it is narrow and very steep, so it is recommended to keep a distance of at least two meters from the abyss.

In June, the New York Post named this park the most dangerous in the United States, holding the record for the highest number of deaths and missing people since 2018.

