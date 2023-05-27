Owen Burns has become a hero, he saved his little sister from a kidnapper thanks to a slingshot that his mother had given him

This boy’s story went around the world. He became a hero at the age of 13 after saving his little sister’s life. His name is owen burns.

It all happened on a normal afternoon. The teenager and his sister were alone in the house, as their mother Maggie had stopped by to help a relative after work. Owen Burns was in his bedroom, ready to play his favorite game on the playstation. Suddenly it has heard his sister scream.

He was annoyed, always doing it to get attention. So the teenager looked out the window, ready to scold her. But it was just then that saw a man that he was holding the little girl and that he was trying to drag her into the woods not far from the house.

In a panic, the 13-year-old rushed down with his car sling and tried to hit him. First with a piece of marble, managing to catch it between the eyes and then with stones picked up from the ground. Another blow to her chest allowed her little sister to break free and escape into the house.

The kidnapper is fled and the two brothers immediately called their mother, who in turn alarmed the authorities.

I was shocked, it was a scene like those in the movies. He had one hand over her mouth and had her other arm around her waist. Sometimes I think about what she would have wanted to do to her.

Law enforcement officers managed to trace the kidnapper to a gas station. It is a 17 year old boy who will now face charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted felony assault, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The boy’s mother could not believe the story of the sling shots. That old sling she had bought him at 3 dollars and with which he sometimes practiced in the garden, hitting empty cans. However, authorities confirmed Owen’s story. The kidnapper had a lump between the eyes it’s a mark on the chest. Both compatible with the violent blow of a stone.