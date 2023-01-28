Shooting in East Jerusalem at the site of the archaeological site “City of David” was arranged by a 13-year-old teenager, his identity has been established. This publication reported The Jerusalem Post (JP) on Saturday, January 28th.

It is noted that the name of the attacker is Muhammad Aliyat, he is a resident of East Jerusalem.

During the shooting, the attacker was wounded by witnesses of the incident, who had the right to carry weapons, and sent to the hospital.

The police said that Aliyat had already been interrogated.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that in East Jerusalem, Israel, two people were injured in a shooting at the City of David archaeological site. Police said two men aged 22 and 45, both in serious condition with upper body injuries, were taken to hospital.

The Israeli police are tentatively classifying the incident as a terrorist attack.

A day earlier, also in the East Jerusalem area, eight people died as a result of a terrorist attack during a shooting at a synagogue. Another 10 were injured. The attack was carried out by a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, Alkam Khayri, after which he began shooting at people when they rushed into the street. He was liquidated upon arrest.

On January 28, the Israeli police announced the arrest of 42 people during the investigation of this terrorist attack.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the site of the terrorist attack, called the attack on synagogue visitors “one of the most brutal we have known in recent years.”

In turn, the main Palestinian groups operating in the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip called the terrorist attack near the synagogue in East Jerusalem a natural reaction to the crimes of the Israeli authorities against their people.