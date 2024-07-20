What was supposed to be a peaceful and carefree summer day spent on the beach, unfortunately turned into yet another sudden tragedy. The person who lost his life was a very young boy of just 13 years of Sicilian origins. The boy was bathing in the sea when, completely unexpectedly, a fatal sickness he caught him, sadly decreeing his premature end.

Sudden illness on the beach: 13-year-old dies

The dynamics of the accident: a sudden illness and the tragic epilogue that occurred before the eyes of the bathers

Late yesterday afternoon, Friday 20th July, a terrible tragedy occurred on the beach of Pergolaslocated in Realmontein the province of Agrigento.

A boy of just 13 years he was in the water with many other swimmers when, quite suddenly, he felt ill and lost consciousness. The terrible scene unfolded before the terrified eyes of many people present at that moment, throwing everyone into total panic. The swimmers immediately raised the alarm and called for help. Help arrived promptly on the scene and did everything they could to try to revive the boy.

According to the initial checks carried out by the police, the thirteen-year-old had a cardiac arrest in the water. The young man, once brought back to shore, was immediately taken in charge by the 118 health workers who, after having verified the situation, performed resuscitation maneuvers on the spot while waiting for the arrival of thehelicopter rescue which subsequently landed on the beach.

The young man was rushed to the hospital Saint John of God of Agrigento. Once he arrived at the hospital in Agrigento, however, his conditions immediately appeared serious and the doctors of the intensive care unit directed by the head physician Fiorica They tried everything to save his life, but unfortunately they failed.

Condolences from the entire community

The tragic news of the premature death of the thirteen-year-old boy has shocked the entire Sicilian community of Raffadali. Mayor, Silvio Cuffaroexpressed on behalf of himself and the entire country he administers all the painful condolences for the loss of such a young life:

“We are shocked by this tragedy. Our community is united around the family’s grief. These are people we know and respect. This is the kind of news we never want to hear. The loss of a young life saddens us deeply.”