13-year-old boy kills his mother while she sleeps next to his little sister and then calls the police in tears

He did not confess the motive, but it was the same boy who called the police, admitting that he had killed his mother

A shocking story that went around the world in just a few hours. A 13 year old boy he ended his mother’s life while she slept next to her little sister and then called the police.

The minor was taken into custody by the officers, while in tears he confessed to the crime he had just committed. The events occurred in a home in Hialeah, Florida. Irina Graciathis is her mother’s name, she had recently had gave birth to another baby girl. She had fallen asleep next to her newborn baby on the night of last October 12, when her 13-year-old son ended her life with several stab wounds.

Investigators are investigating to try to understand what actually happened in the family home. The 13 year old boy had not never exhibited strange behavior or psychological distress, this is what his family members told him. No one could have ever imagined or predicted such an action.

When the officers reached the house, following the minor’s phone call, they found the mother now lifeless. Next to her, there was the 14-day-old baby sleeping. In all likelihood, the 13-year-old had premeditated the crime. He waited for the woman to fall asleep next to her little sister and then took it a kitchen knife.

He then tearfully alarmed the police, immediately showing himself willing to collaborate and answer every question. However, she was unable to explain the motive.

The photos on social media show mother and son linked by a great love, always together and smiling. Perhaps the arrival of his little sister could have triggered a uncontrollable jealousy in the little boy. Irina’s partner was not at home that night, he had left on a business trip. He is not the 13-year-old’s biological father, but has taken care of him since he was little. Like he had done with his mother. 14 days ago the couple welcomed another baby girl. For this reason, investigators believe that the boy may have committed suicide felt excluded from the “new family”.