Irapuato, Mexico.- A 13-year-old boy was kidnapped by armed men and later shot to death on Monday night in the municipality of Irapuato, Guanajuato, according to local reports.

The minor was kidnapped in the Álvaro Obregón neighborhood, and his body was found with gunshot wounds to the head at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, about five kilometers away.

According to AM newspaper, the young man named Tadeo was found wearing tennis shoes, black pants, a green sweatshirt and a message written on a piece of cardboard on Embotelladores Street.

Red Cross paramedics went to the site, guarded by the Mexican Army, to treat the victim, and the body was later taken to the Forensic Medical Service.

Just last Sunday, at around 2:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy, identified as Santiago, was shot to death on a beach in the hotel zone of Cancún, Quintana Roo.

The boy was hit by shots fired by subjects on a jet ski against suspected drug dealers who were in the same area, in front of the Riu Hotel.

“Initial investigations indicate that the attackers arrived by sea on a jet ski, shooting at some people, presumably in a dispute over drug sales. However, they injured, but not their target, the minor who was with his family,” reported the Attorney General of Quintana Roo.

The boy, who was with his 42-year-old mother on beach lounge chairs, was treated at a nearby hospital but died from gunshot wounds to his stomach.