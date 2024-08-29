Padula, 13-year-old dies in a swimming pool of a farmhouse: the causes of death are not yet clear. Autopsy ordered

A little boywhich would have 13 years olddied this morning, Thursday 29 August, while he was in a swimming pool in Padulain the Salerno area. The causes of death are not yet known, but a post-mortem examination has been ordered on his body.autopsyThe boy was in the swimming pool of a farmhouse located in the Pantagnone area, but it is not yet clear if it were in the water when the tragedy occurred.

On site, in addition to the 118 health workers, the following intervened: Carabinieri of the Sala Consilina Company who have started all the necessary checks and are carrying out investigations to ascertain the causes of death. In fact, the Lagonegro Prosecutor’s Office he started an investigation, delegating the work to the carabinieri.

It is not even clear whether the 13-year-old died from drowning or illness. The people present when the episode occurred are being heard by the investigators: their testimonies could be fundamental. As well as the analysis of the Pool Documentationbut above all the results of theautopsy examination and others medico-legal examinations which will help clarify the cause of death. The boy’s lifeless body was transferred to the hospital in Polla.