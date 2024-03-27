At least 13 miners were killed after an accident at an illegal gold mine in Liberia, West Africa, according to rescue workers. The National Disaster Management Authority announced on Wednesday that the ventilation window in a mine in Chiu town in Riverses County collapsed following a landslide.

The authority believes that at least nine people are still trapped in the mine, and said that three injured workers were rescued, and the search for the missing is still ongoing. Liberia, with a population of about 5 million people, has large reserves of gold, iron, diamonds and other precious raw materials.