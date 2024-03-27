Home page World

When you were a child, did your parents tell you that your hamster and your cockatoo ran away together so you could go on vacation?

If you have children, you know as Parent certainly have your very own clever hacks. Despite all the tricks, in some situations only the typical ones help strict parental sayings that you had to listen to as a child – or just a little white lie.

This is exactly what we in the BuzzFeed Germany editorial team asked our community on Facebook about. Because after all, we have all been told one or been told one:

The answers were varied, ranging from harmless to…disturbing. Here are some of them:

1. “The very beloved Monchhichi would go to Asia for a cure with the sailor dad and then come back with dad in a few months – fresh and recovered.”

“Years later, as a teenager, when I saw the old worn-out monchhichi when mom was sorting out her closet and realized it had been replaced, I was deeply disappointed.”

-Dana M.

2. “That my hamster and cockatoo ran away (two of them) because we went on vacation for eight weeks and my mother just gave them away.”

-Saemyr LB

3. “Television gave you square eyes.”

-Katharina Js

4. “That my recorder is probably still somewhere in my room, I just have to clean it up so I can find it…”

-Iva L.

5. “That summer will last forever if I don’t eat up. If summer stayed then, of course Santa Claus wouldn’t come.”

-Marina YS

6. “If you swallow cherry stones, a tree will grow in your stomach.”

-Josy F.

7. “When I found condoms in the master bedroom, my mother told me you need them to seal leaky faucets.”

-Stefanie S.

8. “That you get tonsillitis from carbonated drinks and then have to have surgery.”

“I drank something carbonated for the first time when I was a teenager… Who would have thought? Nothing happened.”

-Xuall X

9. “The Coke bottles in the basement said 'poison'.”

-Manuela B.

10. “When a cake is in the oven, you can't be loud, otherwise it won't rise.”

-Stina J.

My mother said something similar to me too… © Zoonar II / IMAGO

11. “Eating at Grandpa's: 'This is chicken.' It was actually rabbit… rabbits that he bred himself and I petted beforehand.”

-Bettina O.

12. “That you can’t turn on the lights in your car at night because it’s forbidden.”

-Marc A.

13. “I was always told. 'Eat your plate empty, otherwise the weather will be bad'.”

-Sara S.

