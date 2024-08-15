The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has identified a list of the most prominent public parking violations and the value of the fines imposed on violators.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) explained that “moving or removing devices and signs designated for public parking without obtaining a permit” tops the list of public parking violations, with a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

Emirates Today publishes a list of violations related to public parking in Dubai and their fines as follows:

Stopping the vehicle without paying the parking fees due, or not showing the fee payment ticket in a manner that is visible at the time of issuing the violation (150 dirhams).

Exceeding the maximum limit for using the public parking (100 dirhams).

Exceeding the maximum parking period specified in the fee payment ticket (100 dirhams).

Doing any actions that may disrupt the use of public parking spaces (200 dirhams).

Getting on or standing on the sidewalk (200 dirhams).

Parking a vehicle in a prohibited place inside a public parking lot (200 dirhams).

Stopping a vehicle without license plates in a public parking lot (1000 dirhams).

Parking in public parking spaces designated for people of determination without a permit or with an expired permit, or not displaying the permit in a manner that is visible at the time of issuing the fine (1,000 dirhams).

Parking in a public parking space reserved for others, or not showing the reservation permit in a manner that is visible at the time of issuing the violation (1,000 dirhams).

Displaying vehicles for sale or rent without a permit (AED 1,000).

Creating a canopy for a public parking lot without a permit (1000 dirhams).

Damaging or causing damage to the public parking lot, parking fee payment devices, or public parking signs, or tampering with them (1,000 dirhams).

Moving or removing devices and signs designated for public parking without obtaining a permit (10,000 dirhams).

