The Dubai parking system has identified 13 types of violations that deserve a financial fine, with the highest value reaching 10 thousand dirhams, and it is imposed on those who remove the payment devices without obtaining a permit from the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, while the value of the fine due for six types of violations is 1000 Dirhams.

The authority’s inspectors issue parking violations for non-compliant vehicles, according to the decision to regulate and use public parking in Dubai, issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate in 2016, with the aim of activating the role of public parking for vehicles in Dubai, and organizing their establishment, management and supervision, and the decision stipulates setting the tariff times for a period of 14 hour.

The value of the financial fine for non-payment of parking tariff fees for vehicles is 150 dirhams, and the tariff can be paid by several means, including payment in cash in the designated devices distributed throughout the parking lots, by placing the currencies of one and a half dirhams in exchange for the period required to use the parking lot, in addition to payment through applications. Using a smart card, or using a Nol card, or through a mobile phone.

Public parking spaces in Dubai carry the symbols A, B, E, and F, and the codes reflect times, tariffs and terms of use. Examples of category (A) areas include all the streets within the area bounded between Financial Center Street and Zabeel Street II, and Al Saada Street «312» and Street « 308 »Parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road in Bur Dubai.

The tariff for parking service fees in Dubai in the areas marked with the symbol A is two dirhams for half an hour, while the fees sometimes differ according to the area code, which expresses the type and size of its commercial and residential uses.

Public parking violations

Stopping the vehicle without paying the fees or not showing the payment ticket of 150 dirhams.

The maximum limit for using the public parking exceeded 100 dirhams.

– Exceeding the maximum parking period specified for a ticket to pay the fee of 100 dirhams.

An act that disrupts the use of public parking 200 dirhams.

– Boarding the vehicle on the sidewalk or standing on it for 200 dirhams.

Parking the vehicle in a forbidden place inside the parking lot, 200 dirhams.

Parking a vehicle without traffic plates in the public parking 1000 dirhams.

Parking in parking lots designated for people of determination without a permit of 1000 dirhams.

Parking in the parking lot reserved for others, 1000 dirhams.

Offering vehicles for sale or leasing without a permit of 1000 dirhams.

Establishing an umbrella for the public parking without a permit of 1000 dirhams.

Destroying or damaging the parking lot or the fee-paying devices of 1000 dirhams.

Transferring or removing parking equipment and parking signs without a permit of 10,000 dirhams.





