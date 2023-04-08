This evening, the most noble charity number auction will be held, the proceeds of which contribute to providing a food safety net for the most needy communities and achieving the goals of the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, with the participation of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. and Etisalat from &e, and Du Integrated Telecom Company.

The auction is being organized in cooperation with Emirates Auction today at 9:00 pm at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will offer 13 unique license plate numbers, including the number P7, and the two-code numbers AA19, AA22, AA80.

Etisalat, e & 13 mobile phone numbers of the Diamond Plus category were also allocated to participate in the charity auction, including the number 0548888888, 01565555500, 0542022222, 971566000006, 971562822222, in addition to a number of other distinguished mobile numbers.

Du Integrated Telecom Company offers a set of distinguished numbers, including 0583333330, 0583333331, and 0583333332.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign works to find sustainable solutions to address hunger, its causes and contain its repercussions, and to implement targeted programmes, projects and initiatives, within systematic plans and specific targets to combat hunger.

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through 5 main channels, which are the website dedicated to the campaign www.1billionmeals.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives the contributions of shareholders in the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. Shareholders can also Participation in the “Campaign to Stop a Billion Meals” by bank transfer to the campaign account to the approved account number AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802 in Emirates NBD Bank in UAE dirhams. The campaign “Stop a Billion Meals” also provides the option to donate via text messages if you wish to donate in dirhams One per day for the initiative through a monthly subscription, where a text message can be sent with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat from e&” network. The billion meals shared through the DubaiNow application, under the “Donations” category, in addition to the possibility of donating through the Smiles application.