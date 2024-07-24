Acting Governor Smirnov: Air Defense Shot Down Another 12 Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk Region

Air defense systems shot down another 12 aircraft-type drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) over the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting governor of the region, Alexey Smirnov, in his Telegram-channel.

Before that, on the evening of July 24, air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV over the Medvensky district. In total, 13 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the skies over the Kursk region on the evening of July 24.

Smirnov called on local residents not to approach or touch the drone debris, as it could cause harm.

Earlier, air defense systems and electronic warfare units repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in Sevastopol. According to the region’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, more than 15 UAVs were destroyed, and objects in the city were not damaged.