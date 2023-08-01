Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

“In the chair circle, I said that you and dad still watch adult films on the Internet in the evenings.” I absolutely have to call the day care center.

Children are sometimes just merciless without even knowing it. After all, most of the time they don’t mean it when they embarrass you to the bone in front of the neighborhood or in the kindergarten… Or maybe they do?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10

11.

12.

13.

You know what your offspring are good at when they’re not (accidentally) embarrassing you? Exactly! Kids can be quick-witted too, and these tweets are the proof.