Dad doesn’t care if you won a Pulitzer or bought cheese: thumbs up
There are theoretically only two types of parents. Those who communicate using an extremely large number of emojis or those who keep it extremely short. Either way. Parents should just call…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8th.
9.
10
11.
12.
13.
Want more examples? Then look at this one 13 hilarious chat fails that prove autocorrect is every parent’s worst enemy.
If you want an overview of all BuzzFeed DE articles, please check out the Facebook pages BuzzFeed UK and BuzzFeed UK Trending over.
Also interesting
Comments
#tweets #parents #chats #unsubscribe #group
Leave a Reply