Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Dad doesn’t care if you won a Pulitzer or bought cheese: thumbs up

There are theoretically only two types of parents. Those who communicate using an extremely large number of emojis or those who keep it extremely short. Either way. Parents should just call…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

0 also read ‘I was passed out’: Youngest Titanic diver would never have set foot on ‘Titan’ READ Passenger on Titanic submarine tour: “The deeper we went, the more help the captain needed” READ “I knew they’d find it there”: Titanic director Cameron freaks out in video READ Location of submarine wreckage – map shows how close they were to Titanic READ What losing extra pounds does to the brain See also UN agency warns of risk of nuclear disaster in Ukraine READ My space

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10

11.

12.

13.

Want more examples? Then look at this one 13 hilarious chat fails that prove autocorrect is every parent’s worst enemy.

If you want an overview of all BuzzFeed DE articles, please check out the Facebook pages BuzzFeed UK and BuzzFeed UK Trending over.