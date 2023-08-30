Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

“We pack the school bag for the start after the holidays. ‘Dad, you don’t need to make bread tomorrow, my can still feels full.’ Damn.”

In some federal states it was already so far and the rest is gradually catching up: the summer holidays are over and for many children the new or even the first school year is beginning. On the one hand, that’s great, because there are many Things parents can do again when the kids have to go to school. But for most people there is one thing above all a few days beforehand: a state of emergency. Get new school supplies, make school cones and yes … empty the moldy lunch boxes.

For all parents concerned, here are the best back-to-school tweets:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10

11.

12.

13.

Check out this one to match Here are 15 tweets about kids and lunch you can learn from.

Or for more funny parent-child tweet collections, check out the Facebook pages BuzzFeed UK and BuzzFeed UK Trending around.