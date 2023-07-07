The Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai published, in its issue the day before yesterday, Decree No. 30 of 2023, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, amending some provisions of Decree No. 29 of 2015 regarding impounding vehicles. in the Emirate of Dubai.

The decree stipulated that the texts of Articles (2, 3, 4, and 5) of the original decree should be replaced with new texts, as Article (2) specified cases of compulsory administrative seizure of vehicles, explaining that the administrative seizure of vehicles from the police takes place in 13 cases, namely: participation in road races Without a prior permit from the police, driving recreational motorcycles on the paved road, and making substantial changes to the vehicle in a way that results in an increase in its speed or noise or noise while operating or driving it.

The cases of obligatory administrative seizure of vehicles also included exceeding the value of traffic fines imposed on the vehicle 6000 dirhams, driving the vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a threat to lives, property or traffic safety in the emirate, escaping from the police, as well as the vehicle passing the red light signal, and driving the vehicle on The road was without number plates, and motorists gathered to watch the races or participate in the chaos that resulted from them, or to review the vehicles on the road.

Among the cases, too, was an increase in the percentage of tinting the vehicle’s windows beyond the permissible limit, or tinting the vehicle’s windshield without a permit, as well as driving the vehicle with an artificial, forged or obscured number plate, or using it in a manner inconsistent with the legislation in force in the emirate, and intentional collision. to a police vehicle, or intentionally causing damage to it, and driving the vehicle by a person under the age of 18.

While Article (3), related to cases of administrative, permissive seizure of vehicles, stipulates that without prejudice to the penalties and measures prescribed under the legislation in force in the Emirate, the administrative seizure of a vehicle may be carried out by the police in cases approved by it in this regard, and cases of administrative and permissive seizure of vehicles are determined and the limit The maximum detention period in each case, according to a decision issued by the Commander-in-Chief in this regard, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

As for the release of the obligatory and permissive administrative seizure of vehicles, Article (4) stipulates that the vehicle that is to be seized in accordance with the cases referred to in Article (2) of the decree shall be released after its owner pays the following amounts: First, 100 thousand dirhams for the vehicle that It is decided to seize it according to the case stipulated in Clause (1) of Article (2) of the Decree, and 50 thousand dirhams for the vehicle that is to be seized according to the cases stipulated in Clauses (2, 5, 7, 11, 12 and 13) of Article (2), and 10 thousand dirhams With regard to the vehicle that is to be seized in accordance with the cases stipulated in Clauses (3, 6, 8, 9 and 10) of Article (2).

The decree stated that the impounded vehicle is released according to the case stipulated in Clause (4) of Article (2) of this decree, after its owner pays the traffic fines imposed on him.

The decree indicated that the vehicle is released in accordance with the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 referred to in cases not stipulated in this decree, after its owner paid 100 dirhams for the light vehicle, and 200 dirhams for the heavy vehicle, for each day of the period. The prescribed reservation or the remaining period thereof. If the person whose vehicle has been impounded does not receive it at the end of the impoundment period, he will be obligated to pay 50 dirhams for each day after the expiry of the impoundment period.

Article (5) of the decree included additional and multiplying measures, in addition to the penalties and measures prescribed under the legislation in force in the emirate. If a non-citizen driver of a heavy vehicle crosses a red light, he will be administratively removed from the country.

The decree indicated that the vehicle seizure period, specified in accordance with Article (3) of the decree, would be doubled in the event that the vehicle was re-arrested within one year of the fulfillment of the previous condition, and that the vehicle was seized for it, provided that the seizure period in the event of its doubling does not exceed 90 days, as well. The amount of vehicle release specified in paragraph (a) of Article (4) of this Decree shall be doubled in the event that the vehicle is re-arrested within one year of the realization of the condition for which the vehicle was previously impounded, provided that the amount of release of the vehicle in the event of its doubling does not exceed 200,000 dirhams.

4 conditions for releasing the vehicle seizure

The decree of impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai specified four conditions for release of seizure, namely:

1- Expiration of the reservation period.

2- The vehicle owner replaces the impoundment period in accordance with the financial amounts specified in the decree.

3- Pay all fines due on the vehicle according to the traffic file.

4- Correcting the violation or removing its causes.

Deportation is a penalty for a non-citizen driver of a heavy vehicle who crosses a red light.