The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, Abdullah Salem Al-Tarifi, confirmed that the number of subscribers to the fund reached 13 thousand and 50 subscribers, registered in 107 governmental and private business entities in which the Sharjah government owns stakes.

Al-Tarifi added that the fund seeks to continue the great and permanent development of its methodologies and workflow, to continue to achieve the achievements and plans it has set for its growth and to provide the best services to its subscribers.

He explained that the social security system in Sharjah is conducive to the citizen’s prosperity and happiness, and is a pioneering experience to provide a decent life for the citizen and his family members by securing a continuous monthly income in cases of loss of earning and production capacity for subscribers in the fund.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

