San Antonio (AFP)

More than 13,000 spectators gathered at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, to watch a training session for the San Antonio Spurs team participating in the American Professional Basketball League, led by its new star, the French giant Victor Wimpanyama.

The 19-year-old Frenchman said at the end of the training session, which was open to the fans and for free: “It has been a long time since I played in front of such a large number of people, and it is certainly of greater value when it comes from the “fan base” of the team that I was following. “Since I was little.”

Wimbanyama is considered one of the most prominent rising talents of his generation, as Spurs chose him as number one in the draft last June, and fans expect a lot from him at the start of his career with the club on October 24 when they face the Dallas Mavericks.

“The Phenomenon” Wimbanyama (2.24 m), during a mini-game lasting for four 10-minute periods between San Antonio players, scored nine points with five rebounds under the cheers of 13,200 spectators, which is an unprecedented number in this type of event.

A few days ago, Wimbanyama said that he was “sad for Cameroon” when he was asked about Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s choice to join the American team in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games instead of France or Cameroon.

He added, “I don’t really have an opinion. If I am chosen, I will fight with the other Frenchmen to win the title.”

The Spurs begin their pre-season matches on Monday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.